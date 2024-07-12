Toronto pop-rockers the Beaches continued their breakout year Thursday when their album Blame My Ex was shortlisted for Canada’s prestigious Polaris Prize against such vaunted competition as Cindy Lee, Allison Russell, and NOBRO. On the heels of that nomination, the band is back today with a new single.

“Takes One To Know One” is an ideal convergence of clap-along rock ‘n’ roll energy, hooky melody, and quippy, memorable lyrics. “God, you’re a piece of work,” goes the propulsive chorus. “Oh, it takes one to know one.” Jordan Miller, the band’s singer, offers this statement:

Recently I’ve had the pleasure of falling in love with a very complicated person. This song – takes one to know one – is about exploring my own culpability in the messy parts of my new relationship, something I wasn’t really capable of doing until now.

