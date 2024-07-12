The Beaches – “Takes One To Know One”

New Music July 12, 2024 12:00 PM By Chris DeVille

The Beaches – “Takes One To Know One”

New Music July 12, 2024 12:00 PM By Chris DeVille

Toronto pop-rockers the Beaches continued their breakout year Thursday when their album Blame My Ex was shortlisted for Canada’s prestigious Polaris Prize against such vaunted competition as Cindy Lee, Allison Russell, and NOBRO. On the heels of that nomination, the band is back today with a new single.

“Takes One To Know One” is an ideal convergence of clap-along rock ‘n’ roll energy, hooky melody, and quippy, memorable lyrics. “God, you’re a piece of work,” goes the propulsive chorus. “Oh, it takes one to know one.” Jordan Miller, the band’s singer, offers this statement:

Recently I’ve had the pleasure of falling in love with a very complicated person. This song – takes one to know one – is about exploring my own culpability in the messy parts of my new relationship, something I wasn’t really capable of doing until now.

Listen below.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Neutral Milk Hotel’s Julian Koster Accused Of Grooming And Sexual Assault By Elephant 6 Musician Nesey Gallons

1 day ago 0

Big Thief Part Ways With Bassist Max Oleartchik

1 day ago 0

Rashida Jones Discusses Teenage Beef With Tupac Shakur And Being “Basically” Married To Ezra Koenig

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest