The 53rd Annual Juno Awards took place last night at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, and the Canadian awards show was hosted by Nelly Furtado this year. The Toronto rock band the Beaches took home the award for Rock Album Of The Year (for Blame My Ex) and Group Of The Year — they previously won Breakthrough Group Of The Year in 2018. During the ceremony, the band performed their viral hit “Blame Brett.”

The Montreal musician Charlotte Cardin, who had the most nominations going into the night with six total, came away with two awards: Album Of The Year and Pop Album Of The Year. Tate McRae won Artist Of The Year and Single Of The Year for “Greedy.” And Feist’s Multitudes picked up a win for Adult Alternative Album Of The Year. Check out a full list of winners here.

Tegan And Sara were presented with the Juno Humanitarian Award from Elliot Page.

Watch some video from the ceremony below.