Just a little more than two years ago, GloRilla came bursting out of the Memphis rap underground with the viral hit “FNF (Let’s Go)” and pretty much became an instant star. Since then, GloRilla has released a string of bangers, toured arenas with Megan Thee Stallion, and established a tough-but-fun down-home persona. Now, she’s getting ready to release Glorious, her official debut album.

This is one of those situations where labels are getting cute about the definition of “debut album.” GloRilla already released the 2022 EP Anyways, Life’s Great, and her major-albel mixtape Ehhthang Ehhthang came out earlier this year. Other than an October release date and some cover art that someone should probably rethink, we don’t have too much info about Glorious. But GloRilla has paired the album announcement with new single “Hollon.” This one is another in her long series of hard-stomping chant-alongs, and it’s built on an interpolation of DJ Unk’s 2006 track “Hold On Ho.” Listen below.

Glorious is out 10/11 on CMG/Interscope.