GloRilla – “Hollon”

New Music September 20, 2024 11:23 AM By Tom Breihan

GloRilla – “Hollon”

New Music September 20, 2024 11:23 AM By Tom Breihan

Just a little more than two years ago, GloRilla came bursting out of the Memphis rap underground with the viral hit “FNF (Let’s Go)” and pretty much became an instant star. Since then, GloRilla has released a string of bangers, toured arenas with Megan Thee Stallion, and established a tough-but-fun down-home persona. Now, she’s getting ready to release Glorious, her official debut album.

This is one of those situations where labels are getting cute about the definition of “debut album.” GloRilla already released the 2022 EP Anyways, Life’s Great, and her major-albel mixtape Ehhthang Ehhthang came out earlier this year. Other than an October release date and some cover art that someone should probably rethink, we don’t have too much info about Glorious. But GloRilla has paired the album announcement with new single “Hollon.” This one is another in her long series of hard-stomping chant-alongs, and it’s built on an interpolation of DJ Unk’s 2006 track “Hold On Ho.” Listen below.

Glorious is out 10/11 on CMG/Interscope.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Zach Bryan Deletes X Account After Backlash To Taylor Swift Tweet

2 days ago 0

Watch A Very High Paul McCartney Join Comedian Deon Cole Onstage In Hollywood

3 days ago 0

Morrissey Fires His Management Following Johnny Marr Statement

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest