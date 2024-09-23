Perfume Genius released Too Bright 10 years ago today. Mike Hadreas has a few dates left in his 10th anniversary tour, but the celebration is set to continue with a just-released reissue of the album. There’s a special vinyl version available via Matador, while the DPS version features three new bonus tracks: “Story Of Love,” “My Place,” and “When U Need Someone.”

Looking ahead, Hadreas wraps up his anniversary tour on Sept. 24 in San Francisco at the Great American Music Hall, followed by back-to-back dates (Sept. 25 and 26) in Los Angeles at Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever.

Listen to all three bonus tracks below.

The Too Bright reissue is out now via Matador.