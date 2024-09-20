L.S. Dunes – “Fatal Deluxe”

New Music September 20, 2024 3:45 PM By Chris DeVille

Post-hardcore supergroup L.S. Dunes haven’t released a full body of work since their 2022 debut Past Lives, but every few months since then they’ve been been putting new songs out into the world: “Benadryl Subreddit,” “Old Wounds,” “How Dare You.” The latest arrives today in the form of “Fatal Deluxe,” billed as a preview of the band’s next era. It’s a hard-hitting midtempo track that shows off L.S. Dunes at their most abrasive and most melodic.

Guitarist Frank Iero offered this statement:

In my opinion “Fatal Deluxe” marks the official opening of chapter two for L.S. Dunes. It’s a song that bridges the gap musically between where we were as a band and individually, and catches the listener up to where we are headed. It breaks quite a few conventional rules along the way and wipes clean the preconceptions of what the band is and might be capable of. It is a song I didn’t want to stop listening to after we recorded it, and a song I cannot wait to play for a live audience. Those feelings are quite often the signs of something truly special.

Below, watch the video for “Fatal Deluxe,” directed by Nick and Pat Demarais.

