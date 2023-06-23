Last year, Circa Survive singer Anthony Green got together with members of My Chemical Romance, Thursday, and Coheed And Cambria to form a new post-hardcore supergroup called L.S. Dunes, and they quickly cranked out their debut album Past Lives. Today, L.S. Dunes have followed that LP with the excellently titled new single “Benadryl Subreddit.”

L.S. Dunes recorded “Benadryl Subreddit” in Joshua Tree with Mars Volta producer Alex Newport. It’s a nasty rocker with some big, greasy riffs and some catchy scream-whines from Anthony Green. In directors Nick and Pat Demarais’ “Benadryl Subreddit” video, Green plays a nefarious ice cream truck proprietor who drugs his bandmates. Here’s what Frank Iero, also of My Chemical Romance, has to say about the song:

“Benadryl”‘s title comes from a conversation that Mikey Way (My Chemical Romance) and I were having one night on tour about sober guys finding out legal ways of getting high without doing actual drugs and messing with their sobriety. The music for this song came about when I knew we were going into the desert to record with Alex Newport at Rancho De La Luna. I had just received a new guitar in the mail from Ben Wasser at Guitarworks called the Shaft, and I got to thinking about the desert and what I thought that guitar should sound like in that setting. That riff came out immediately. “Benadryl Subreddit” represents the heat of the day out in the desert, sweating bullets, and going fast.

Check out the video below.

“Benadryl Subreddit” and Past Lives are both out now on Fantasy.