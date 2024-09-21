Watch The American Analog Set Reunite For First Show In 13 Years

Last year, the American Analog Set released For Forever, their first album in 18 years. On Thursday, the indie rock band played their first show in 13 years in their hometown of Austin.

At the Long Center, the American Analog Set was introduced by Ben Gibbard of Death Cab For Cutie and the Postal Service (who play their final show tonight, incidentally). Gibbard sang on the song “The Postman” on AAS’ 2001 LP Know By Heart and released the split EP Home, Vol. 5 with the band’s Andrew Kenny (on which he covered “Choir Vandals”) in 2003. Death Cab For Cutie also covered the Know By Heart song “Aaron And Maria” on Stereogum’s 2020 crowdfunding comp Save Stereogum. Watch footage from Thursday below.