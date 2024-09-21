Paul Schrader Announces Release Of Phosphorescent-Scored New Movie Oh, Canada From The Balcony Of Band’s NYC Show

Earlier this year, Paul Schrader’s Oh, Canada premiered at Cannes. It was scored by Phosphorescent and stars Richard Gere, Uma Thurman, Jacob Elordi, Michael Imperioli, and Victoria Hill. On Friday, Phosphorescent played NYC’s Webster Hall and Schrader announced from the balcony of that the film arrives Dec. 6.

According to Film Music Reporter, Oh, Canada is based on Russell Banks’ Foregone and “tells the story of famed documentary filmmaker Leonard Fife, an American leftist who fled to Canada as a young man to avoid the Vietnam War draft, and gives a final interview to one of his former students to tell the whole truth about his life. David Gonzales (Master Gardener) is producing the project with Tiffany Boyle, Luisa Law, Scott LaStaiti (Jane Got A Gun, Kandahar) and Meghan Hanlon.”

This is Phosphorescent/Matthew Houck’s featuring scoring debut, and it makes sense it’s with Schrader. The pair are fans of each other’s work. Earlier this year, Phosphorescent released his latest album Revelator.