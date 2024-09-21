It’s Earth, Wind & Fire Day And Questlove Has Announced A New Documentary On The Group

Today (September 21) is Earth, Wind & Fire Day. Questlove is celebrating by announcing a documentary about the band arriving next year.

The Roots musician made his directorial debut with 2021’s Summer Of Soul. About this new project, he wrote on Instagram:

Coming in 2025…..the definitive story of the elements….. The story of how a band led by a genius from Chicago changed our way of thinking, our minds and our hearts Having been baptized in the afrocentric joy river of this powerhouse unit, I’ve learned about them, I’ve learned about us & more importantly I’ve learned about and rediscovered myself in the process I’m so excited to be directing a documentary preserving their positive but VERY vulnerable and real story of Soul, Self & Struggle This is the story of joy, persistence, love, pain, magic and self discovery This is Earth, Wind & Fire

Earth, Wind & Fire members Philip Bailey, Verdine White, and Ralph Johnson, added in a statement: “We look forward to this in-depth journey of our band, and are so excited to have Questlove directing the documentary.”