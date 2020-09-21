Happy Earth, Wind & Fire Day: Hear Their New “September” Remix

It’s September, and you know what that means: It’s the month named after the eternal Earth, Wind & Fire track “September”! I don’t know what we called the ninth month of the year before “September” came about in the year 1978, and I’m glad I don’t have to remember.

Last year, the city of Los Angeles declared September 21 — the date specifically referenced in the song — the annual Earth, Wind & Fire Day. To celebrate this year, the group released an officially sanctioned remix of the track. This new mix was done by Eric Kupper. It’s actually the second time “September” has been properly remixed — Columbia issued an official “September” remix in 1999.

You can listen to it below.

And here’s comedian Demi Adejuyigbe’s now-annual “September” dance:

