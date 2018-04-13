Taylor Swift – “September” (Earth, Wind & Fire Cover)

Taylor Swift used to play for Team Apple. Way back in 2015, following an open letter penned by Swift about the platform’s refusal to pay artist royalties during its free trial period and a subsequent policy change, Apple Music became the first streaming service to offer her 1989 album. That was the beginning of a long and fruitful partnership, with Swift going on to appear in a whole series of ads for the service. But now, just as Apple Music seems poised to overtake Spotify in the US, Taylor’s switched sides.

First, Taylor Swift’s catalog returned to Spotify just as her old nemesis Katy Perry was releasing her Witness album, which Spotify CEO Daniel Ek takes full credit for. Then she released an alternate video for her Reputation track “Delicate” as a Spotify exclusive. And now she’s releasing a cover of Earth, Wind & Fire’s 1978 hit “September” as another Spotify exclusive.

Specifically, her “September” cover is the latest (and highest profile) installment in the platform’s Spotify Singles series. Notably, it’s the first song she’s shared since Reputation came out last year, and it also comes along with an acoustic version of “Delicate.” Listen to both of those below.

Swift is also set to appear on the upcoming album from Sugarland. The country duo, made up of Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush, released the tracklist for Bigger today, and Swift is featured as a vocalist on “Babe,” a song that she wrote with Train’s Pat Monahan.