Watch Jesse Malin Discuss His Recovery From Stroke And Perform On CBS Saturday Sessions

On Friday, the new Jesse Malin tribute album arrived with a stacked list of contributors such as Dinosaur Jr., Spoon, the Hold Steady, and more. To celebrate, the beloved musician went on CBS Saturday Sessions to perform and discuss his recovery from his spinal stroke.

Malin was joined by Jimmy Drescher of Murphy’s Law in the interview to share his experience of being with Malin when he suffered the emergency last year, which left him paralyzed from the waist down. Through stem cell treatments and intense physical therapy, Malin has made progress walking again. He expressed excitement for his upcoming benefit concert, saying he hope he doesn’t cry. Below, watch the interview and watch him play “Meet Me At The End Of The World,” “Argentina,” and “State Of The Art.”