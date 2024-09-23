Legendary iconoclasts André 3000 and Erykah Badu have a long history together. In 1997, André and Badu met and fell into a brief romance, and Badu gave birth to their son Seven Sirius Benjamin. The two didn’t remain together as a couple, and Badu is generally believed to be the subject of OutKast’s hit “Ms. Jackson,” but they’ve been close friends and occasional collaborators for many years. Badu appeared on the OutKast classics “Liberation” and “Humble Mumble,” and one of André’s most recent rap verses was on “Hello,” a song from Badu’s 2014 mixtape But You Caint Use My Phone. On Saturday night the two of them collaborated again, this time onstage.

Right now, André 3000 is touring behind New Blue Sun, the instrumental flute album that he released last year. On Saturday night, André played Dallas’ Winspear Opera House. Dallas is Erykah Badu’s hometown, and André lived there for a few years when their son was young. During the show, André brought Badu to the stage, and it was their first time performing together in a decade. The two looked great together, and they seemingly did some mystical instrumental improvisation, with André on flute and Badu on theremin. Watch some fan footage below.