Thrash metal legends Slayer did not remain broken up for long. In 2019, the band finished up their farewell tour. Earlier this year, guitarist Kerry King claimed that he hadn’t spoken to his old bandmate Tom Araya since the final show. Just weeks later, however, Slayer announced that they would reunite to headline festivals like Riot Fest and Louder Than Life. Last night, Slayer played Riot Fest, their first gig in just under five years.

Right now, Slayer have the same lineup as they did during that 2019 farewell tour. Kerry King and Tom Araya are the only original members who are currently in the band. Gary Holt, the former Exodus guitarist who replaced the late Jeff Hanneman in 2013, is aboard. So is Paul Bostaph, the drummer who original replaced founding member Dave Lombardo in 1992 and who’s had several stints in Slayer over the years. During the set, Slayer played “213,” a deep cut from the 1994 album Divine Intervention; it was their first time performing that one since 1998.

Below, watch fan footage of Slayer playing “213” and a couple of other highlights from last night’s set, as well as the show’s setlist, via Setlist.fm.

SETLIST:

01 “South Of Heaven”

02 “Reborn”

03 “Blood Red”

04 “Postmortem”

05 “Repentless”

06 “Payback”

07 “Temptation”

08 “Jihad”

09 “Seasons In The Abyss”

10 “Born Of Fire”

11 “War Ensemble”

12 “Hate Worldwide”

13 “Disciple”

14 “Dead Skin Mask”

15 “Hell Awaits”

16 “213”

17 “Mandatory Suicide”

18 “Raining Blood”

19 “Black Magic”

20 “Angel Of Death”