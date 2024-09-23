We named Alex Montenegro’s indie rock project Skirts a Band To Watch back in 2021, and her debut record Great Big Wild Oak earned her another accolade as one of the Best New Bands of that year. Today, Montenegro is back with her first new music since then, the single “Run.”

Run is a slower tune that packs a whole lot of drama into two-and-a-half minutes. There are moments of noisy guitars, rollicking drums, and piano chords in the vein of Mogwai, split up between verses in Montenegro’s candy-coated vocals. Of the track, she says:

This is the second to last song I wrote for the new album we’ve been working on. I sort of swung into a place where I could only write songs on piano after COVID, and this is a result of that. Joshua Luttrull wrote the guitar part, Daniel Bryson played the drums, and Bennet Littlejohn did the bass, all of which contributed to what it is now! I feel a lot of growth in our sound and am very excited for something new to be out in the world after a few years without releasing anything.

Listen to it below.