Back in July, British rockers Sports Team announced their new album Boys These Days. After announcing the follow-up to 2022’s Gulp! with the lead single “I’m In Love (Subaru),” they’re back today with another one called “Condensation.”

“Condensation” is a fitting tune to sign off summer, boasting the type of big production and feel-good melodies you’d hear in ’80s and ’90s alt-radio hits: “I’ll trace the condensation round the base of your spine/ Like a scratchcard summer, everyone’s a winner/ Everyone’s a winner and the pleasure’s all mine.” Robert Knaggs and Benjamin Mack’s playful video for the song features the members of Sports Team in a variety of predicaments. Check it out below.

Boys These Days is out 2/28.