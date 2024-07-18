Sports Team – “I’m In Love (Subaru)”

New Music July 18, 2024 By Danielle Chelosky

Sports Team are back. Today, the British alt-rock band announced their new album Boys These Days, the follow-up to 2022’s Gulp! The lead single “I’m In Love (Subaru)” is out now.

“The mood of the first verse and the chorus is quite sincere, a Hollywood-inspired, teenage love song, but by the time we get to the second verse, we’ve found the worm in the middle of that apple,” guitarist and lyricist Rob Knaggs explained. “All the symbols of teenage rebellion, the car itself, have all been co-opted into selling something that can’t actually be bought.”

The group worked with Matias Tellez (Girl In Red, CMAT, Gracie Abrams) for the record. “I’m In Love (Subaru)” has the cinema and groove of the 1975; check out the video for it below.

Boys These Days is out 2/28 on Bright Antenna Records/Distiller Records. Pre-save it here.

Danielle Chelosky

