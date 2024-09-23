Two years ago, the Queens post-punk band S.C.A.B. released a self-titled album. Next month, they return with a new five-song EP called Rose Colored Glasses. Today, they’ve shared “IDK New Reality,” a chugging toon that starts out loud and sardonic before turning into a blissed-out acoustic reverie with some smooth-jazz saxophone licks.

Talking about “IDK New Reality,” S.C.A.B. leader Sean Camargo offers these reference points: “Losing grip on reality. Clinging to identity. A large crucifix in Bolivia guarded by the police. Sexuality. Don’t forget about me. Dancing in the rain. Accepting the present moment as it is.” Hear the song below.

The self-released Rose Colored Glasses EP is out 10/25.