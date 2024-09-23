Beverly Glenn-Copeland Shares Dementia Diagnosis

Beverly Glenn-Copeland has been diagnosed with dementia. The trailblazing 80-year-old musician shared the news in a video shared to Instagram Monday, accompanied by his wife and creative partner Elizabeth Glenn-Copeland.

Though his career spans decades and genres, Glenn-Copeland’s work experienced quite a resurgence in the past couple of years; he shared The Ones Ahead, his first new album in 20 years, in July 2023. The couple said in their announcement today that while they still have a few projects coming down the pipeline, their upcoming tour together will be their last. Here’s their full statement:

GLENN: Hello, friends. Elizabeth and I are here today because we have some news to share with you. For a while now, we have been managing privately a diagnosis of a cognitive disorder known as dementia.

ELIZABETH: Dementia is a bit of a scary word. But the truth is that it is an umbrella term for many different kinds of brain illness where at least two parts of the brain are actively dying. Glenn’s illness, for instance, impacts his memory and also the spatial part of his brain, such as his ability to drive a car.

GLENN: But so far it does not impact my ability to be fully in the moment with those I love.

ELIZABETH: One of the things that’s really painful about this illness is that it is taking Glenn away from me, from us, a little bit at a time. Sometimes for me, as his caretaker and as his wife, it feels like death by a thousand cuts. And yet, as these parts of him go, I see his essential light shining brighter than ever. So, as is often the case in life, amid this sadness, there is also a really profound beauty.

GLENN: We want to challenge the mainstream image of this illness, which focuses on loss. We are actively asking the universe to show us where the life is here.

ELIZABETH: In our prayers, we ask how Glenn can continue to do what he loves most: Write music, work with children, and encourage the next generation, also known as the ones ahead. You may find it interesting to know that during this difficult time, we are also experiencing a massive creative renewal. We’re heading out on tour, writing a book, adapting a musical, and planning a children’s TV show. These things really fill our hearts and keep us grounded in our purpose.

GLENN: I want to thank Elizabeth for her unending caregiving and support and for the brilliance of her creative vision, which has often gone unnoticed. It’s because of her that I’m still able to join you on stage for this tour, which will be my last.

ELIZABETH: Some of you already know this story, but due to getting caught in a financial bind because of COVID in 2020, we had to move six times in the last four years through three provinces, sometimes during lockdowns. We want to take this moment to thank all of the people who showed up for us. Some of you we knew, some were perfect strangers, some lived close, others far away. But all of you gave us the gift of your care when we most needed it. And for this, we will be eternally grateful.

GLENN: We will need support from the community in the times ahead and we’ll share details soon. Until then, take good care of yourselves and your loved ones. We’ll see you soon.