Journey have been having a lot of issues lately. But the latest development involves neither Jonathan Cain nor Neal Schon, who wouldn’t stop fighting about the band’s credit card until a legal custodian intervened earlier this year. This time the controversy involves singer Arnel Pineda, who took over the role originally held by Steve Perry in 2007. Pineda’s recent performance during their set at Rock In Rio earlier this month raised some eyebrows. He is well aware of this.

To put it lightly, Pineda sounded…rough at Rock In Rio on Sept. 15. I’m sure he usually sounds better than he did that day. But people were quick to judge that one performance, as if they haven’t also butchered “Don’t Stop Believin'” at some point in their lives. Pineda then took to Facebook to apologize, because that’s where the Journey fans congregate, I guess. And not only did he ask for forgiveness, but he gave fans the opportunity to change the course of Journey’s fate by voting him out of the band for good.

Pineda wrote: “mentally and emotionally, ive suffered already,and im still sufferring..but i’ll be ok..so here’s the deal here now..i am offering you a chance now ( especially those who’s hated me and never liked me from the very beginning) to simply text GO or STAY right here..

and if GO reaches 1million…im stepping out for good..are you game folks?”

So far, it looks like a lot of people are saying “stay,” which is nice. Democracy’s not dead! See the post below.