Neva Dinova – “Near Me”

Last month, Neva Dinova announced Canary, their first album in 16 years. It arrives this Friday, and the Omaha indie rock crew has unveiled “Edge Of Something,” “Lonely Heart,” and “Outside” so far. Today, they’re offering one last taste with “Near Me.”

“An idiot wishes for the most basic and stupid dream,” frontman Jake Bellows explained about the ebullient track. “It may be the smartest thought he’s had. He’s so dumb that the sound of his own voice makes him forget what he’s talking about. Good luck.”

Listen below.

Canary is out 9/27 on Saddle Creek.

