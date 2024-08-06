Omaha indie rockers Neva Dinova got started in 1993, and they were a crucial part of their hometown’s Saddle Creek scene, closely intertwined with bands like Bright Eyes and Cursive. Recently, frontman Jake Bellows put together a new three-piece lineup for the group after getting a tour offer from Cursive. Now, Neva Dinova is Bellows along with longtime drummer Roger L. Lewis (also in Cursive side project the Good Life) and Cursive cellist Megan Siebe on bass. Now, Neva Dinova are ready to announce their first full album since 2008’s You May Already Be Dreaming.

This fall, Neva Dinova will release their new album Canary. They’ve been back at work for a while, and “Something’s Out There” and “Outside,” the two singles that they released last year, are both on the new LP. So is the new single and opening track “Edge Of Something.” It’s a ragged country-rocker with a lot of heart.

Talking about the new song, Jake Bellows says, “A person that feels unappreciated and sad and angry, possibly having a psychotic break… commits to making some kind of unknown change. Thinking life could be better. The irony here is that it gets much worse. A very brave fool.” Below, listen to the song and check out the Canary tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Edge Of Something”

02 “Time To Shine”

03 “Outside”

04 “Lonely Heart”

05 “Love And Kindness”

06 “Your Funeral”

07 “God Damn”

08 “Never Let Go”

09 “Something To Lose”

10 “Near Me”

11 “One More Mile”

12 “I Can See Further”

Canary is out 9/27 on Saddle Creek.