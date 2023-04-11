Omaha indie pioneers Neva Dinova have announced their first new music in more than a decade — since Jake Bellows’ 2013 solo album New Ocean. Following their 2022 rarities collection Demos And C-Sides, “Something’s Out There” features just Jake Bellows on vocals, guitar, drums, and keys, and Adrienne Verhoeven on additional keys. Neva Dinova are also set to join Cursive on tour. On the May 14 date in Tulsa, they’ll share a stage with Cursive and Bright Eyes, making it a full-on Saddle Creek reunion of sorts.

“I was invited to what I had believed to be a wedding ceremony,” says Bellows of “Something’s Out There.” “When I arrived, I found out that it was an ayahuasca ceremony. I quickly pivoted to the new program and had a profound experience that changed my perceived relationship with the universe. This song is an attempt to share that perspective.”

Listen to “Something’s Out There” below.

TOUR DATES:

04/21 – Fort Collins, CO @ Washington’s ^

04/22 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater ^

04/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge ^

04/24 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux ^

04/25 – Spokane, WA @ Lucky You Lounge ^

04/26 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre ^

04/27 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern ^

04/28 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern ^

04/29 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios ^

04/30 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios ^

05/02 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom Of The Hill ^

05/03 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom Of The Hill ^

05/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom ^

05/05 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar ^

05/06 – Pomona, CA @ Glass House ^

05/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ Backstage Bar & Billiards ^

05/08 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom ^

05/09 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace ^

05/11 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger ^

05/12 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk (outside) ^

05/13 – Dallas, TX @ Kessler Theater ^

05/14 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom ^ $

05/16 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room ^

05/17 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon ^

05/18 – Minneapolis @ MN, Fine Line ^

05/19 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge ^

^ w/ Cursive

$ w/ Bright Eyes

“Something’s Out There” is out now via Saddle Creek Records.