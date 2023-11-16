Earlier this year, Ohama-based indie veterans Neva Dinova shared the song “Something’s Out There.” Today, they’re back with “Outside.”

In a statement, Jake Bellows said the song is “a thought about the feeling of an impending change. Not quite understanding why you’re on the outside of your own life.” It’s produced by Mike Mogis, engineered by Ian Aeillo and Ryan Harvey, mixed by Aeillo, and mastered by Rick Carson.

Listen to “Outside” below.

TOUR DATES:

12/02 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

12/03 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar

12/05 – Washington, DC @ DC9

12/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

12/07 – Allston, MA @ O’Briens Pub

12/08 – New York, NY @ Knitting Factory at Baker Falls

12/09 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Little Giant

12/10 – Columbus, OH @ Cafe Bourbon St.

12/11 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas

12/12 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry

12/13 – Des Moines, IA @ xBk

12/14 – Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge