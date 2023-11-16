Neva Dinova – “Outside”
Earlier this year, Ohama-based indie veterans Neva Dinova shared the song “Something’s Out There.” Today, they’re back with “Outside.”
In a statement, Jake Bellows said the song is “a thought about the feeling of an impending change. Not quite understanding why you’re on the outside of your own life.” It’s produced by Mike Mogis, engineered by Ian Aeillo and Ryan Harvey, mixed by Aeillo, and mastered by Rick Carson.
Listen to “Outside” below.
TOUR DATES:
12/02 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway
12/03 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar
12/05 – Washington, DC @ DC9
12/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
12/07 – Allston, MA @ O’Briens Pub
12/08 – New York, NY @ Knitting Factory at Baker Falls
12/09 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Little Giant
12/10 – Columbus, OH @ Cafe Bourbon St.
12/11 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas
12/12 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry
12/13 – Des Moines, IA @ xBk
12/14 – Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge