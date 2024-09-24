Next month, Trauma Ray will unleash their debut full-length, Chameleon. The Fort Worth shoegaze crew released “Bishop,” and today they’re back with the aptly titled “Spectre.”

“I think a lot of us have our own ghosts we refuse to part with,” vocalist Uri Avila explained of the eerie track. “This song is supposed to haunt you. To help you internalize and break down your own inability to let go of the things or the people that aren’t good for you. The perspective of the ‘Spectre’ wonders why you won’t push it away after it’s caused so much pain. It wants you to heal. It wants to be left alone. It’s tired and wishes to move on, but you won’t let it. I wrote these lyrics with the hope that listeners struggling with this kind of emotion can find the strength to move forward.”

Hear and heal below.

Chameleon is out 10/25 via Dais.