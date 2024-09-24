Earlier this year, Real Estate threw an album release show for their new album Daniel where you could only get into the show if your name was Daniel, or a variation like Dan, Danny, or Danielle. They ended the show with a cover of Elton John’s 1973 hit “Daniel,” which got a cosign from the Rocketman himself. Then, they performed the cover live on KEXP. Today, at last, Real Estate have shared a studio version of their “Daniel” cover. Listen to it below.

They said it couldn’t be done….yet, the inevitable has happened. We recorded a cover of Elton Johns’s 1973 smash hit DANIEL:https://t.co/k8Lmo5kQUR If you come see us in EU and the UK, and you’re very lucky, you might just hear it live – tour starts today! pic.twitter.com/vAi3TBbijz — Real Estate, band (@realestateband) September 24, 2024