Earlier this year, Real Estate threw an album release show for their new album Daniel where you could only get into the show if your name was Daniel, or a variation like Dan, Danny, or Danielle. They ended the show with a cover of Elton John’s 1973 hit “Daniel,” which got a cosign from the Rocketman himself. Then, they performed the cover live on KEXP. Today, at last, Real Estate have shared a studio version of their “Daniel” cover. Listen to it below.

