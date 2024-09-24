Real Estate – “Daniel” (Elton John Cover)
Earlier this year, Real Estate threw an album release show for their new album Daniel where you could only get into the show if your name was Daniel, or a variation like Dan, Danny, or Danielle. They ended the show with a cover of Elton John’s 1973 hit “Daniel,” which got a cosign from the Rocketman himself. Then, they performed the cover live on KEXP. Today, at last, Real Estate have shared a studio version of their “Daniel” cover. Listen to it below.
They said it couldn’t be done….yet, the inevitable has happened. We recorded a cover of Elton Johns’s 1973 smash hit DANIEL:https://t.co/k8Lmo5kQUR
If you come see us in EU and the UK, and you’re very lucky, you might just hear it live – tour starts today! pic.twitter.com/vAi3TBbijz
