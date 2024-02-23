Today, New Jersey jangle specialists Real Estate release their new album. It’s called Daniel. Last night, the band played a pretty unique record-release show at Brooklyn’s Union Pool. The idea was: You could only get into the show if your name was some variation on “Daniel.” (Dannys, Danielles, Danielsons, etc. were all welcome.) The various Daniels could bring one guest each, but this was otherwise a Daniel-only situation.

There are no Dans in Real Estate, though Daniel was produced by Daniel Tashian. Last night, Real Estate performed Daniel tracks like “Water Underground” last night, and they also played the hits, such as they are — the older songs like “Darling,” “It’s Real,” and “Talking Backwards.” But this was a special occasion, so they opened and closed the show by covering Elton John’s 1973 hit “Daniel.” Watch some videos from the show below.

In keeping with the show’s theme, Union Pool had a wall of Daniels, as well as full-size cardboard cutouts of Danny DeVito, Danny Glover, and Daniel Radcliffe. Apparently, there were also calligraphy nametags available for all the Daniels in the audience. (One assumes that the non-Daniel +1s had to make their own.) You can see some photos here. If this truly ridiculous stunt has you curious to hear Daniel, you can do that below.

<a href="https://realestate.bandcamp.com/album/daniel">Daniel by Real Estate</a>

Daniel is out today! What else can we say? We love this record – we are so proud. Thanks to everyone who helped make it happen – too numerous to list here. Listen to it everywhere – and if you like it, come out and support us on tour! See you soon ❤️📞 pic.twitter.com/Ry0xg2DKrt — Real Estate, band (@realestateband) February 23, 2024

Daniel is out now on Domino.