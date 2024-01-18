Real Estate Announce Daniel-Only Album Release Show (Non-Daniels Allowed As +1s)

In November, Real Estate announced their new album Daniel with the release of “Water Underground” and a video starring The Adventures Of Pete & Pete’s Danny Tamberelli and Michael C. Maronna. Today, the band is sharing “Haunted World,” and announcing their “Daniel-Only” album release show in Brooklyn.

The indie rock band will be playing Union Pool in Williamsburg on Feb. 22. Though admission is free, you must have a first, middle, or last name of Daniel, such as Dan, Danielle(!), Danny, Daniella, Danielson, etc. These rules do not apply to +1s (let the auction for my spot commence in the comments). RSVP here.

“‘Haunted World’ sounds like a 90s sitcom theme to us. Network execs — this song is available and we are ready and willing to sell to the highest bidder,” Martin Courtney said in a statement. “We’re super happy with how this one turned out. We had a nice arrangement worked out before we headed to Nashville to record, but it really came to life in the studio. Sometimes a song will surprise you like that.”

Hear “Haunted World” below.

Daniel is out 2/23 on Domino.