Michael Shannon & Jason Narducy Will Tour Another R.E.M. Album Next Year

This past winter, Oscar-nominated actor Michael Shannon and indie rock veteran Jason Narducy headed out on tour performing R.E.M.’s iconic debut album Murmur in full. Based on reports from the shows, it was more of an all-around R.E.M. tribute tour, with lots more songs featured after the band wrapped up the Murmur tracklist. The outing attracted some noteworthy guests like Kurt Vile, and in Athens, it brought four members of R.E.M. onstage together for the first time in years (little did we know they were preparing to briefly reunite). The tour was a low-key big deal, and according to Shannon, he and Narducy have been doing these kinds of shows together in a more limited capacity for years. So perhaps it’s no surprise that they’re running it back in 2025.

This coming February and March, Shannon, Narducy, and their all-star band — which also counts Superchunk/Mountain Goats/Bob Mould legend Jon Wurster on drums, Wilco’s esteemed John Stirratt on bass, plus guitarist Dag Juhlin and keyboardist Vijay Tellis-Nayak — will be back on the road paying tribute to a different R.E.M. album. Seeing as the Murmur anniversary tour was one year late, they’re skipping over the band’s 1984 sophomore LP Reckoning and moving on to 1985’s Fables Of The Reconstruction just in time for that album’s 40th. This one will be twice as long as last year’s tour.

Shannon shared this statement:

I had never done a tour before. Jason nudged me after the Murmur set in Chicago at Metro. Now it’s all I want to do. I’m happy this one is twice as long. The last one was too short. This music is beyond comprehension and I cherish every chance I get to deliver it, even second generation. R.E.M. means the world to me. And this band led by Jason is stone cold ridiculous. Even if I never walked onstage, you would get a hell of a show.

Tickets for all shows will be on sale here starting at 10 a.m. local time. Check out the dates below.

TOUR DATES:

02/14 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriets

02/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Bellwether

02/16 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up

02/18 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

02/21 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

02/22 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

02/24 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

02/25 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

02/27 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt

02/28 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt

03/01 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

03/03 – Richmond, VA @ The National

03/04 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

03/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

03/07 – Boston, MA @ Royale

03/08 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

03/12 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave

03/13 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

03/14 – Chicago, IL @ Metro