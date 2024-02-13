Watch Kurt Vile Cover R.E.M.’s “Near Wild Heaven” With Michael Shannon & Jason Narducy

Right now, one of the hottest tours in indie rock features an Oscar-nominated actor. Michael Shannon, backed by underground mainstay Jason Narducy and a crack band of collaborators, is crossing the country playing R.E.M.’s landmark 1983 debut album Murmur in full. We spoke to Shannon about the tour and much more in a We’ve Got A File On You feature. When it rolled into Athens, all four members of R.E.M. appeared together onstage. Last night, another star got in on the fun.

At Ardmore Music Hall in the Philadelphia suburb of Ardmore, after the run through Murmur was complete, Philly’s favorite son Kurt Vile turned up to sing “Near Wild Heaven” from 1991’s Out Of Time. Watch footage from the performance below.