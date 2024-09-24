The LA-based musician known as urika’s bedroom makes idiosyncratic, evocative, home-recorded indie rock. Earlier this year, urika’s bedroom toured with Nourished By Time, and we posted their single “XTC.” That song will appear on urika’s bedroom’s full-length debut album Big Smile, Black Mire, which is set to arrive later this year. So will “Circle Games,” the new urika’s bedroom single.

“Circle Games” is a bleary, dreamy track that layers echoing, heavily filtered vocals and prettily distorted guitars over a deep head-nod drum-machine groove. It sounds like futuristic trip-hop, and it’s got a music video from director Rich Smith. Below, check out that video, the Big Smile, Black Mire tracklist, and urika’s bedroom’s upcoming tour dates.

TRACKLIST:

01 “✱66”

02 “XTC”

03 “bsbm”

04 “Video Music”

05 “Junkie”

06 “Exit”

07 “Post-War Everything”

08 “Circle Games”

09 “Metalhead”

10 “If I Cut The Wings Off A Fly”

11 “Darcy’s Rave Hour”

12 “Century Love”

TOUR DATES:

10/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Palabra

10/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Cid #

10/26 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ London Calling Festival

10/28 – Hamburg, Germany @ Molotow Skybar #

10/29 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Ideal Bar #

10/30 – Berlin, Germany @ Badehaus #

10/31 – Munich, Germany @ Giesinger Bahnhof #

11/03 – Brussels, Belgium @ Les Nuits Weekender

11/11 – Bristol, UK @ The Louisiana #

11/13 – London, UK @ The Great Escape First Fifty (Paper Dress Vintage)

11/14 – Manchester, UK @ YES #

11/15 – Leeds, UK @ Headrow House #

11/17 – Dublin, Ireland @ Bello Bar #

# with Chanel Beads

Big Smile, Black Mire is out 11/1 on True Panther Records.