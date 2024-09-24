Sean “Diddy” Combs Sued Again For Sexual Assault, Bunking Near Sam-Bankman Fried In Jail

Sean “Diddy” Combs is in federal custody awaiting trial on racketeering and sex trafficking charges, and new legal issues are continuing to mount. The latest is another lawsuit for alleged sexual misconduct.

As TMZ reports, a woman named Thalia Graves, pictured above, filed a lawsuit today in Manhattan alleging that Combs “violently” raped her in 2001. Graves was 25 at the time and was dating an employee of Combs’ record label, Bad Boy Records. According to the suit, Combs and his head of security, Joseph Sherman, invited her to a recording studio, cornered her, and gave her a drink “likely laced with a drug that eventually caused her briefly to lose consciousness.” When she woke up, she says she found herself tied up, and the two men raped her vaginally and anally.

Graves says the encounter left her suicidal. She adds that in 2023, she learned Combs and Sherman had filmed the assault and subsequently shown it to other people, which brought back the suicidal feelings. She’s being repped by the high-powered lawyer Gloria Allred in this lawsuit. Graves and Allred held a press conference about the lawsuit today.

Meanwhile, NBC News reports that Combs has been moved to the same section of New York City jail where Sam Bankman-Fried, the FTX cryptocurrency founder who was convicted of fraud, is being held. It’s a part of the facility reserved for detainees who require special protection. About 18 to 20 people are reportedly being housed in that part of the jail at this time.