Tove Lo Reveals 10 Truths About Her Debut Album Released 10 Years Ago Today

Tove Lo released her debut album Queen Of The Clouds 10 years ago today. To mark the occasion, she’s shared 10 facts about the album in an Instagram post. “Nothing could have prepared me for the way this album changed my life,” she writes in the caption. “I was such a mess when I wrote these songs but I still feel 100% that this album is me today.”

Tove is also teasing something for Friday. “And I am doing something special around this anniversary, I know some of you OG’s have been wondering,” she writes, before adding a smiley, the hashtag #QOTCX, and this Friday’s date.

Here’s the list of factoids:

X TRUTHS X YEARS LATER -I-

Habits took me about 3 years to finish and has had about 5 different choruses until I finally figured out the right one. The sad one -II-

I found 2014 to be the hardest year of my career despite it being my most commercially successful -III-

Moments is still one of my favorite songs to perform live -IV-

2014 cost me two relationships and 3 close friendships -V-

I still pinch myself over the fact that I get to do this -VI-

I read and save all my fan letters and gifts. I still have an old joint dipped in acid someone gave me in 2014 that I was (and still am) too scared to smoke -VII-

My biggest fear at the end of 2014 was losing my voice and therefore my biggest dream -VIII-

I had no idea how to play the industry game and messed up a lot of opportunities by being too blunt or honest -IX-

The first time I flashed my tits it was an accident but I just got off on the crowd reaction and kept doing it. It was never meant to be a political statement but I’m happy it became that on it’s own -X-

I’m not sure I’ll ever perform “I like em young” again

She’s probably right not to perform “I Like Em Young” anymore.

At the time, I called Queen Of The Clouds the best pop album of 2014. I’m excited to go back and find out if I still feel that way.