Candy – “Football”
Earlier this year, Candy released their brutal yet zany third album It’s Inside You. Today, the Richmond hardcore favorites are announcing a new EP titled Flipping whose cover artwork is as eyebrow-raising as the music. The lead single “Football” is out now.
“Football” is an enlightening blitz of digitized, metallic hardcore. Is this hyperhardcore? If such a thing were to exist, this would probably be what it’d sound like. The EP was mixed by producer/engineer Kurt Ballou (of Converge fame) at God City Studios. Hear “Football” at your own risk below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Flipping”
02 “In The Feelings We Chase”
03 “Football”
04 “Endless”
05 “Horse Crazy”
06 “Chrome Country”
TOUR DATES:
09/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ Underground Music Cafe
09/25 – Kansas City, MO @ recordBar
09/26 – Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep%
09/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Stateside Scooters
09/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ American Legion Post 8+
09/29 – San Fernando, CA @ Midnight Hour+
10/01 – Pomona, CA @ The Haven+
10/03 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar+
10/04 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress+
10/06 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger#
10/07 – Houston, TX @ The End#
10/08 – Memphis, TN @ Growlers#
10/09 – Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR#
10/10 – Charlotte, NC @ The Milestone#
10/11 – Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506#
10/12 – Richmond, VA @ The Warehouse#
11/02 – Tampa, FL @ THe Orpheum*
11/04 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues*
11/05 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall*
11/06 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Heaven Stage*
11/08 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater*
11/09 – Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room & Garage*
11/11 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre*
11/13 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s*
11/14 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge*
11/15 – Columbus, OH @ The King of Clubs*
11/16 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage*
11/17 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live*
11/18 – Montreal, QC @ Beanfield Theatre*
11/19 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre*
11/21 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium*
11/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw*
11/23 – New Kensington, PA @ Preserving Underground*
11/24 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre*
11/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater*
11/27 – Winnipeg, MB @ Exchange Event Centre*
11/29 – Calgary, AB @ The Palace Theatre*
11/30 – Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall*
12/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre*
12/03 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon*
12/04 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre*
12/06 – Berkeley, CA @ THe UC Theatre*
12/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater*
+ = w/ support from Extinguish
# = w/ support from Gumm
% = w/ support from ZULU
* = supporting Exodus
Flipping is out 10/16 on Triple B.