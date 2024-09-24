Earlier this year, Candy released their brutal yet zany third album It’s Inside You. Today, the Richmond hardcore favorites are announcing a new EP titled Flipping whose cover artwork is as eyebrow-raising as the music. The lead single “Football” is out now.

“Football” is an enlightening blitz of digitized, metallic hardcore. Is this hyperhardcore? If such a thing were to exist, this would probably be what it’d sound like. The EP was mixed by producer/engineer Kurt Ballou (of Converge fame) at God City Studios. Hear “Football” at your own risk below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Flipping”

02 “In The Feelings We Chase”

03 “Football”

04 “Endless”

05 “Horse Crazy”

06 “Chrome Country”

TOUR DATES:

09/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ Underground Music Cafe

09/25 – Kansas City, MO @ recordBar

09/26 – Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep%

09/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Stateside Scooters

09/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ American Legion Post 8+

09/29 – San Fernando, CA @ Midnight Hour+

10/01 – Pomona, CA @ The Haven+

10/03 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar+

10/04 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress+

10/06 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger#

10/07 – Houston, TX @ The End#

10/08 – Memphis, TN @ Growlers#

10/09 – Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR#

10/10 – Charlotte, NC @ The Milestone#

10/11 – Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506#

10/12 – Richmond, VA @ The Warehouse#

11/02 – Tampa, FL @ THe Orpheum*

11/04 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues*

11/05 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall*

11/06 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Heaven Stage*

11/08 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater*

11/09 – Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room & Garage*

11/11 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre*

11/13 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s*

11/14 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge*

11/15 – Columbus, OH @ The King of Clubs*

11/16 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage*

11/17 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live*

11/18 – Montreal, QC @ Beanfield Theatre*

11/19 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre*

11/21 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium*

11/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw*

11/23 – New Kensington, PA @ Preserving Underground*

11/24 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre*

11/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater*

11/27 – Winnipeg, MB @ Exchange Event Centre*

11/29 – Calgary, AB @ The Palace Theatre*

11/30 – Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall*

12/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre*

12/03 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon*

12/04 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre*

12/06 – Berkeley, CA @ THe UC Theatre*

12/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater*

+ = w/ support from Extinguish

# = w/ support from Gumm

% = w/ support from ZULU

* = supporting Exodus

Flipping is out 10/16 on Triple B.