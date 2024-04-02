Candy’s last album, 2022’s Heaven Is Here, was a brutal metallic hardcore explosion. Today, the Richmond crew is announcing its follow-up, It’s Inside You, which is guaranteed to go just as hard — if not harder. The lead single “eXistenZ” is evidence.

It’s Inside You was produced by the band’s Michael Quick alongside Uniform’s Ben Greenberg, and mixed by Kurt Ballou at God City Studios. It has collaborators like Aaron Melnick of Integrity, Justice Tripp of Angel Du$t and Trapped Under Ice, David Gagliardi of Trash Talk, Marisa Shriar of MIRSY and Fleshwater, and mmph of Sae Heum Han. Watch the “eXistenZ” video below, made by Ola H.

TRACKLIST:

01 “eXistenZ”

02 “Short-Circuit” (Feat. Aaron Melnick)

03 “You Will Never Get Me” (Feat. Justice Tripp)

04 “It’s Inside You” (Feat. David Gagliardi)

05 “Love Like Snow” (Feat. MIRSY & mmph)

06 “Dehumanize Me”

07 “Faith 91”

08 “Terror Management”

09 “Dreams Less Sweet”

10 “Silent Collapse”

11 “Dancing To The Infinite Beat”

12 “Hypercore”

It’s Inside You is out 6/7 on Relapse Records.