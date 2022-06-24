Stream Candy’s Raw, Punishing New Album Heaven Is Here

New Music June 24, 2022 9:50 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Stream Candy’s Raw, Punishing New Album Heaven Is Here

New Music June 24, 2022 9:50 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Richmond’s Candy started off as a grimy, intense hardcore band, and they’re still that, but now they’re other things, too. Four years after releasing their full-length debut Good To Feel, Candy have come back with Heaven Is Here, the new album that they recorded with Power Trip/Code Orange producer Arthur Rizk. It’s a wild one.

On Heaven Is Here, Candy get into sounds and textures that most other hardcore bands never touch — experimental industrial, scummy noise-rock, full-on doom. Heaven Is Here is a suffocatingly dark album, and it’s also messy and chaotic. There aren’t really shout-along choruses or mosh-part breakdowns on this record, even though it’s definitely hard. Instead, we get things like the noisy, experimental 10-minute closing track “Perverse.”

We’ve already posted the early tracks “Human Condition Above Human Opinion,” “Transcend To Wet,” and “World Of Shit.” If you’ve heard those, then you probably have some idea what kind of misanthropic heaviness the album has in store. But it’s one thing to know that, and it’s another to experience it for yourself. You can experience it below.

Heaven Is Here is out now on Relapse.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Drake Is Ridiculous

2 days ago 0

Justin Timberlake Apologizes For Botched Beat Ya Feet Dance: “Maybe It Was The Khakis”

2 days ago 0

Beyoncé – “Break My Soul”

4 days ago 0

Turnstile Announce Fall North American Tour With Snail Mail & JPEGMAFIA

3 days ago 0

Kate Bush Gives First Interview About Stranger Things Resurgence: “The Whole World’s Gone Mad”

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest