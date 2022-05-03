Candy – “Human Condition Above Human Opinion”

New Music May 3, 2022 11:31 AM By Ryan Leas
0

Candy – “Human Condition Above Human Opinion”

New Music May 3, 2022 11:31 AM By Ryan Leas
0

Back in 2018, the Richmond hardcore group Candy released their official debut album, Good To Feel. They followed that up with a couple singles in 2019, upon the announcement that they had signed to Relapse Records. At long last, we’re getting their next album and full-length Relapse debut. It’s called Heaven Is Here, and it’s out in June.

The band’s Michael Quick produced Heaven Is Here alongside Arthur Rizk, and the album promises to continue Candy’s tendency to toe the line between various extreme genres. Along with the announcement, the band have shared the album’s lead single and opener “Human Condition Above Human Opinion.” It comes with a digitally-rendered video co-drected by Quick and Nikita Gorshkov.

Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Human Condition Above Human Opinion”
02 “Mutilation”
03 “Heaven Is Here”
04 “Price Of Utopia”
05 “Transcend To Wet”
06 “Hysteric Bliss”
07 “World Of Shit”
08 “Fantasy/Greed”
09 “Kinesthesia”
10 “Perverse”

Heaven Is Here is out 6/24 via Relapse. Pre-order it here.

Ian Hurdle & Mason Mercer

Ryan Leas Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Watch Axl Rose Join Carrie Underwood On Two Guns N’ Roses Classics At Stagecoach

2 days ago 0

Watch Madonna Join Maluma On Two Songs In Medellín

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Puff Daddy’s “Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down” (Feat. Mase)

2 days ago 0

The Locust Drummer Gabe Serbian Dead At 44

2 days ago 0

Watch Lana Del Rey Join Nikki Lane At Stagecoach

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest