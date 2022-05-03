Back in 2018, the Richmond hardcore group Candy released their official debut album, Good To Feel. They followed that up with a couple singles in 2019, upon the announcement that they had signed to Relapse Records. At long last, we’re getting their next album and full-length Relapse debut. It’s called Heaven Is Here, and it’s out in June.

The band’s Michael Quick produced Heaven Is Here alongside Arthur Rizk, and the album promises to continue Candy’s tendency to toe the line between various extreme genres. Along with the announcement, the band have shared the album’s lead single and opener “Human Condition Above Human Opinion.” It comes with a digitally-rendered video co-drected by Quick and Nikita Gorshkov.

Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Human Condition Above Human Opinion”

02 “Mutilation”

03 “Heaven Is Here”

04 “Price Of Utopia”

05 “Transcend To Wet”

06 “Hysteric Bliss”

07 “World Of Shit”

08 “Fantasy/Greed”

09 “Kinesthesia”

10 “Perverse”

Heaven Is Here is out 6/24 via Relapse. Pre-order it here.