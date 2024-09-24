Last month, Rosalía featured on “New Woman” by Blackpink’s LISA. Today, the beloved Spanish singer teamed up with Spanish producer and singer-songwriter Ralphie Choo for the new song “Omega.”

“Omega is the end, it’s the celebration of having found what you wanted and the security with which one decides to stay. Omega is firmness with the one you love that makes you not want to be anywhere else but there,” Rosalía said, adding:

It’s been such a pleasure to collaborate with Ralphie, he’s a whirlwind of energy in the studio!! He’s also a really happy spirit, super creative and incredibly generous. I remember that we sent each other so many songs before we got into the studio to work on Omega because we’re both such music lovers and I realized right away that our musical taste is really similar. I had the feeling we would get each other in the studio and that’s exactly how it went! We laughed a lot while we were writing and while we shot the video. If Ralphie were to call me tomorrow to go to an amusement park with him I’d go without batting an eye. Personally, I feel very grateful to have been able to collaborate with someone like him and also to have been able to witness his passion and his talent.

“Omega” is a pretty ballad that comes with a playful music video of the pair on a rollercoaster, directed by Stillz. Meanwhile, Rosalía recently told High Snobiety that she’s working on her next album: “It’s been a process. I’ve changed a lot, but at the same time, I’m still wrapping my head around the same things. It’s like I still have the same questions and the same desire to answer them. I still have the same love for the past and the same curiosity for the future.” Watch the “Omega” video below.