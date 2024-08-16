Last month, Blackpink’s LISA released “Rockstar,” her first solo material since 2021. It was produced by Ryan Tedder and Sam Homaee, serving as her debut on LLOUD Co. and RCA Records. Today, the pop sensation is back with “New Woman” featuring Rosalía.

“New Woman” is produced by Max Martin and ILYA, as well as co-written by Tove Lo, who also co-wrote George Daniel’s recent debut single “Screen Cleaner.” “New Woman” is a summery banger with a killer beat change and it comes with a music video directed by Dave Meyers and shot in Los Angeles; watch it below.