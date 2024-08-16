LISA – “New Woman” (Feat. Rosalía)

New Music August 15, 2024 8:21 PM By Danielle Chelosky

LISA – “New Woman” (Feat. Rosalía)

New Music August 15, 2024 8:21 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Last month, Blackpink’s LISA released “Rockstar,” her first solo material since 2021. It was produced by Ryan Tedder and Sam Homaee, serving as her debut on LLOUD Co. and RCA Records. Today, the pop sensation is back with “New Woman” featuring Rosalía.

“New Woman” is produced by Max Martin and ILYA, as well as co-written by Tove Lo, who also co-wrote George Daniel’s recent debut single “Screen Cleaner.” “New Woman” is a summery banger with a killer beat change and it comes with a music video directed by Dave Meyers and shot in Los Angeles; watch it below.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Hardcore Supergroup Fentanyl Announce Debut Album — Hear Three Songs

4 days ago 0

Premature Evaluation: Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds Wild God

3 days ago 0

Pras Releases Lauryn Hill Diss Track After Canceled Fugees Tour

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest