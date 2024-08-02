George Daniel is best known as drummer of the 1975 and fiancé of Ms. Brat, Charli XCX, but today he shared his debut single, “Screen Cleaner.”

“Screen Cleaner” is out on his new Dirty Hit imprint, dh2, which is also putting out Kelly Lee Owens’ new album Dreamstate in October. Tove Lo is a co-writer on the track. Daniel has also unfortunately been hit with a lawsuit along with the rest of the 1975 due to Matty Healy’s kiss with Ross MacDonald onstage at the ironically titled Good Vibes Festival in Malaysia.

On a lighter note, it’s Charli’s birthday today; hopefully Daniel will finally do the “Apple” dance. Check out “Screen Cleaner” below.