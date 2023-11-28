Charli XCX & The 1975’s George Daniel Got Engaged

Charli XCX did not let this particular good one go. Today, Charli announced her engagement to George Daniel, best-known as the drummer for the 1975. Daniel is also a producer, and he’s worked with Charli a bunch of times in the past two years. Charli and Daniel went Instagram-public as a couple last year, and Charli announced their engagement on Insta today, writing, “charli xcx and george daniel fucking for life!!!”

Charli XCX and George Daniel first worked together on No Rome’s 2021 single “Spinning.” Since then, Daniel co-produced the title track of Charli’s 2022 album Crash, as well as a couple of songs that appeared on its special edition. They also remixed Caroline Polachek’s “Welcome To My Island” together, and he helped out on her Bottoms score and co-produced her recent Sam Smith collab “In The City.” The two of them post a lot of selfies, and they look very cute together.