No Rome – “Spinning” (Feat. Charli XCX & The 1975)

Last we checked in on No Rome, aka Manila-born, London-based musician Guendoline Rome Viray Gomez, he had released “Hurry Home,” a collaboration with Jay Som and beabadoobee. Today he’s back with another all-star team-up. For “Spinning,” No Rome has recruited the 1975, his labelmates and longtime pals, plus Charli XCX.

With its upbeat ’90s gospel-house beat, exultant Auto-Tuned chorus, and chopped-up vocals, “Spinning” would not sound out of place on a 1975 album — which makes sense, since No Rome produced it with 1975 braintrust Matty Healy and George Daniel. Both Healy and Charli sound right at home on it. Presumably No Rome does too, though I am having a harder time identifying him in the song’s gorgeous blur. It really does sound like it’s spinning throughout.