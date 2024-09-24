In June, Emile Mosseri released the thoughtful song “Wasting Your Love.” It turns out that track is from his just-announced new album Trying To Be Born, slated for release Feb. 21. The sprawling single “Don’t Fall Back So Easily” is out now.

“I wrote ‘Don’t Fall Back So Easily’ originally as a piano ballad,” Mosseri told Atwood Magazine. “Bobby Krlic had the idea to slow it down and sludge it up and play it with the band and the song became brand new again to my tired old ears. This tune was a bit of a starting point and birthed the idea to record an album live to tape with a band and move away from the piano and cinematic music.”

Mosseri is backed by a band composed of Meg Duffy (Hand Habits), Dougie Stu, and Kosta Galanopolous. It was recorded at Altamira Sound in the fall of 2023 with frequent collaborator, composer, and producer Bobby Krlic. Hear “Don’t Fall Back So Easily” below.

Trying To Be Born is out 2/21/25 on Greedy Heart Records.