Mediocre will bless us with their new album Growth Eater this Friday. The anticipation is up to the brim following wonderful singles “Fun Time Fix (We Go Go)” and “Litterbug!,” and today they unveiled one last taste with the beautiful, grungy earworm “I Might Be Giant.”

As per usual, the song comes with an eccentric music video to show off the duo’s love for wholesome weirdness. Immerse yourself in their lovably strange world below.

Growth Eater is out 9/27 on Dangerbird.