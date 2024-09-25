Macklemore Dropped From Vegas Festival After Comments At Pro-Palestine Concert

Last Saturday, Macklemore released “Hind’s Hall 2,” the second pro-Palestine single he’s shared in the last year. Not only does it explicitly condemn Israel’s genocide campaign, but it calls out political leaders on our home turf: “Hey Kamala, I don’t know if you’re listening/ But stop sending money and weapons, or you ain’t winning Michigan.” Macklemore doubled-down on that sentiment at a benefit for Palestinian refugees in Seattle a few nights ago, where he performed the song for the first time and said, “Fuck America.” Now, he’s mysteriously been removed from this year’s Neon City Festival lineup.

Neon City — which is happening in Las Vegas in November — shared an Instagram post Tuesday highlighting the festival’s other performers, Alison Wonderland, Neon Trees, Russell Dickerson, and Seven Lions. In the caption, the post reads: “Macklemore will no longer be performing due to unforeseen circumstances.” For legal reasons, I don’t want to point fingers here, but that timing sure is suspicious!

Macklemore hasn’t said anything about the whole thing on his own socials, but some people in the comments aren’t pleased at the implications of a festival removing a pro-Palestine artist from their lineup with no further explanation. It’s a bad look. See the post below, and as always, free Palestine.