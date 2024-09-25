Marquette power-pop Band To Watch Liquid Mike are known for their prolific output and for pairing gargantuan walls of guitar with even bigger hooks, all of which continues today. The band just released a pair of great new songs on the deluxe edition of this year’s Paul Bunyan’s Slingshot, and today they’re adding one more called “Crop Circles” ahead of their next run of tour dates.

In a note to Bandcamp followers, frontman Mike Maple says he’s stoked to perform “Crop Circles” on tour. He also notes that Liquid Mike should have plenty of time to finish their next album before the end of this year because he recently quit his job as a postal worker. “im really just excited i don’t have to deliver mail this election season,” he writes. “that’s what’s going on in my world.”

Hear “Crop Circles” below, where you’ll also find Liquid Mike’s tour dates, most of which are opening for the Wonder Years and the Menzingers.

<a href="https://liquidmike.bandcamp.com/track/crop-circles-single">Crop Circles (Single) by Liquid Mike</a>

TOUR DATES:

09/28 – Bay City, MI @ Hell’s Half Mile Festival

10/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

10/03 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre (with the Wonder Years and the Menzingers)

10/05 – Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater (with the Wonder Years and the Menzingers)

10/06 – Norfolk, VA @ Norva (with the Wonder Years and the Menzingers)

10/08 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection (with the Wonder Years and the Menzingers)

10/09 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room (with the Wonder Years and the Menzingers)

10/10 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works (with the Wonder Years and the Menzingers)

10/11 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant (with the Wonder Years and the Menzingers)

10/12 – Columbia, MD @ Blue Note (with the Wonder Years and the Menzingers)

10/13 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom (with the Wonder Years and the Menzingers)

10/15 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live (with the Wonder Years and the Menzingers)

10/16 – San Antonio, TX @ Vibe’s Event Center (with the Wonder Years and the Menzingers)

10/18 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theatre (with the Wonder Years and the Menzingers)

10/22 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory (with the Wonder Years and the Menzingers)

10/23 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo (with the Wonder Years and the Menzingers)

10/24 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall (with the Wonder Years and the Menzingers)