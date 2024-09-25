Mk.gee Previewed A New Song In New Haven Last Night

Seemingly everyone is catching on to the genius of Mk.gee, from Justin Bieber to Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban. The ascendant performer and producer played a show Tuesday at Toad’s Place in New Haven, where our own Scott Lapatine was on hand to bask in the reportedly incredible vibes.

During his current tour, Mk.gee has been taking a page from Kanye and Jay-Z with “N****s In Paris” or Kendrick Lamar with “Not Like Us” and performing his song “DNM” repeatedly to finish out his shows. At Toad’s Place they did it five times, while Kidman and Urban heard it eight times in Nashville. In New Haven, following the “DNM” marathon, “Yale man” Zack Sekoff, back in his college town, cued up a new Mk.gee song that was less Two Star & The Dream Police, more Police. Check out footage of that, “DNM,” and more below.