Stream Finnish Bands moshimoshi & Alas’ Splendid New Split EP

New Music September 25, 2024 12:37 PM By Chris DeVille

I’ve been posting songs by the Jyväskylä, Finland screamo band Alas here for years, often in the context of split records with likeminded acts. Today they’ve got another one on deck. The new Alas EP is a split with moshimoshi, their peers from Helsinki. Whereas Alas specialize in high-flying, combustible post-hardcore epics, moshimoshi play mathy punk with snaking guitar parts, chaotic drumbeats, and gang vocals aplenty. It makes for an interesting match, and both groups bring the heat for all three of their tracks. Check out the split below.

