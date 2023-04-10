Alas, Hetta, Apostles Of Eris, & Letterbombs Made A Sick Four-Way Split

Zegema Beach Records just dropped a sick new split featuring eight songs by four bands from three countries. The record is bookended by music from two Finnish bands, Alas and Letterbombs, who play relatively different strains of screamo. (The former is gorgeously dramatic, the latter noisy and confrontational.) In between come Portuguese noise-rock beasts Hetta and Richmond, Virginia dreamo powerhouse Apostles Of Eris. Only the opening track from Alas lasts more than two minutes, so like the best releases of this ilk, the split promptly fucks your life up then departs in a flash. Listen below.

