Chappell Roan Says She’s Voting For Kamala Harris After Online Pressure

Chappell Roan, like a whole lot of us, isn’t stoked about either major presidential candidate right now. We know she’s not a huge fan of Joe Biden, and last week in an interview with The Guardian, she said she didn’t feel comfortable publicly endorsing a presidential candidate in the 2024 election, because there are “problems on both sides.” The internet has a funny way of taking quotes out of their very necessary context, and so people got the wrong idea from that sentiment. Earlier this week, she tried clearing the air in a TikTok, explaining that she wanted to encourage fans “to use critical thinking skills” and “learn about what they’re voting for.” Some people, however, have a hard time critical thinking skills. And so Roan went back on TikTok Wednesday morning to spell it out for them: She’s begrudgingly voting for Kamala Harris this November.

“Endorsing and voting are completely different,” Roan said. “Obviously, fuck the policies of the right. But also, fuck some of the policies of the left!” She continued in part:

I can’t put my entire name and my entire project behind one [candidate]. Because there is no way I can stand behind some of the left’s completely transphobic and completely genocidal views. So yeah, there are huge problems on both. You know what is right and wrong and so do I. Fuck Trump, for fuckin’ real, but fuck some of the shit that has gone down in the Democratic party that has failed people like me and you, and more so, Palestine. And more so, every marginalized community in the world. So no, I’m not gonna settle for what options are there in front of me. and you’re not gonna make me feel bad for that. So yeah, I’m voting for fucking Kamala. But I’m not settling for what has been offered. And I’m not gonna let this narrative of me “playing both sides” — no no no. This is not me “playing both sides.” This is me questioning both sides because this is what we have in front of us. So if you look at my statement and you’re still like, “She’s just playing both sides,” no. You’re not getting it. I’m critiquing both sides because they’re both so fucked up. Voting is all we have right now in this system. So I encourage you, yet again, to vote for who in your mind is the best option from what we have right now because it’s all we can do.

See the full video below.